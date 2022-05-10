ModernGhana logo
Obuasi: Mining pit collapse kills two at Adumanu

Two miners have died after a heap of sand caved in on them in the pit whilst prospecting for gold at Adumanu, near the mining town of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The police have since identified the two deceased persons as Mallam Salifu, 45, and Mallam Seidu, 50, both of whom were workers of Adumanu Community Mining.

According to the police, the duo had visited the mining site at Adumanu around 4:30pm last Friday, May 6, 2022, to prospect for gold when the unfortunate happened.

One Peter Prah, 39, a small scale miner, reported the accident to the police, and claimed that the duo were his workers.

According to him, Salifu and Seidu were rushed to the Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment after the incident, but they died whilst receiving treatment.

“On May 6, 2022, at about 22:45 hours, Peter Prah, aged 39, a small scale miner of Nyameso, a suburb of Obuasi came to the station and reported that about 16:30 hours, his two workers at Adumanu Community Mining, namely Mallam Salifu, 45, and Mallam Seidu, 50, now deceased, went to a mining site at Adumanu to prospect for gold.

“That in the process some heaped sand caved in as the two men got trapped by the loose soil. They were rescued and rushed to Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment but both died shortly whilst receiving treatment,” a police document said.

The report indicated that the two lifeless bodies have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy, adding that police were still investigating the cause of the accident.

