29.04.2022

Rev Minister calls for peace, unity in the resurrection power of Christ

Rev Stephen SamRev Stephen Sam
29.04.2022

The head pastor of the Shannyi New Life Ministry located at Ekumfi Essuehyia a town along the Winneba-Mankessim road in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region, Rev Stephen Sam has stressed the need for Ghanaians to take advantage of the power in the resurrection to turn a new leaf.

Rev Sam who made the statement during a sermon to climax the Easter festivities observed that Ghana as a Christian country must recognize the importance and values of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ of whose power we can seek salvation.

The man of God indicated that God created man in His own image to lead a righteous life and possess the land, but through sins, many are afflicted and suffering.

"Therefore, it is important that we should take stock of our lives and make amendments by taking into account how the blood had reformed us," the pastor stated.

Rev Stephen Sam intimated that reformation goes with love, kindness, peace and unity, stressing that without such qualities our existence as Christians would be meaningless.

The man of God took the opportunity to admonish his colleague pastors to show love at all times and avoid conduct that could tarnish the image of the priesthood.

