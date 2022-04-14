C/R: Gomoa Nsuaem farmers protest sale of farmlands

A group of farmers at Gomoa Nsuaem in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region have vowed to resist any further sale of farmlands in the area.

According to them, several acres of agricultural lands have been sold to private developers making it difficult for them to have lands for cultivation purposes.

The farmers are, thus, calling on the government to intercede.

The farmers clad in red armbands chanted Asafo songs to express how angry they were over the situation.

They contest that they have been denied access to their farms since some of the developers have erected fence walls that have blocked all routes to the farmlands.

The agitated farmers said the acts of a few leaders in the community to continue selling farmlands to these private developers is fast causing serious economic hardship to them.

Nana Koro Awaaka an elder of the community in an interview with Class News described the situation as very worrying adding that it has made life difficult since farmers cannot go to their farms to fetch their produce for sale.

Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central in an interview promised to have the matter settled.

He said the Assembly will soon organize a forum with the farmers and developers to come up with a solution to the worries of the farmers

