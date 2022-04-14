ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Gomoa Nsuaem farmers protest sale of farmlands

General News CR: Gomoa Nsuaem farmers protest sale of farmlands
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A group of farmers at Gomoa Nsuaem in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region have vowed to resist any further sale of farmlands in the area.

According to them, several acres of agricultural lands have been sold to private developers making it difficult for them to have lands for cultivation purposes.

The farmers are, thus, calling on the government to intercede.

The farmers clad in red armbands chanted Asafo songs to express how angry they were over the situation.

They contest that they have been denied access to their farms since some of the developers have erected fence walls that have blocked all routes to the farmlands.

The agitated farmers said the acts of a few leaders in the community to continue selling farmlands to these private developers is fast causing serious economic hardship to them.

Nana Koro Awaaka an elder of the community in an interview with Class News described the situation as very worrying adding that it has made life difficult since farmers cannot go to their farms to fetch their produce for sale.

Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central in an interview promised to have the matter settled.

He said the Assembly will soon organize a forum with the farmers and developers to come up with a solution to the worries of the farmers

Source: Classfmonline.com

More General News
ModernGhana Links
DVLA: Drivers' license applicants to undergo mandatory eye test
14.04.2022 | General News
TV3 launches 25years of excellence in broadcasting
14.04.2022 | General News
Stop giving loans to government, state institutions; double up steps to recover all loans – PIAC tells GNPC
14.04.2022 | General News
Attacks on NEDCO, ECG staff won’t be tolerated – NAPO warns
14.04.2022 | General News
ECOWAS holds a technical meeting on the harmonization of mathematics curricula
14.04.2022 | General News
Regulators Review Progress of the Implementation of the ECOWAS Regulation on Roaming
14.04.2022 | General News
Ministry Of Tourism, Arts And Culture Partners Akwaaba UK To Execute "Destination Ghana"
13.04.2022 | General News
Accra: Reconstruction of drainage system under Mile 7 flyover begins
13.04.2022 | General News
House-to house audit on illegal water connection to start soon — Sanitation Ministry
13.04.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line