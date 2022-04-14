Korean gov’t donates 63,000 PCR Diagnostic test kits, other items to Ghana

The government of the Republic of Korea has made a donation of health items to government of Ghana.

The items donated including 63,000 PCR Diagnostic test kits are to help Ghana in its vaccine deployment in the fight against the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated 63,000 PCR Diagnostic test kits and more than 160,000 items to support vaccine deployment,” a post on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Health has disclosed

According to the Ministry, the gesture from the government of the Republic of Korea is part of the USD748,000.00 grant arrangement signed between KOICA and Ghana’s Minister in charge of Health on 16 June 2021.

Other items donated to Ghana include automated syringes, swab and stool, safety boxes, and vaccine carriers.

Korea is one of the many countries that has extended support to Ghana since 2020 when the Covid-19 was recorded in Ghana.

Besides health items, millions of vaccines have been received from donations, playing a key role in the country’s success in the fight against the pandemic.