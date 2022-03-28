Wearing of face masks no more mandatory in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

28.03.2022 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has eased the compulsory wearing of face masks at public places, effective Monday, March 28, 2022.

“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory”, the President directed.

But the president urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to enhanced hygienic practices such as the washing of hands.

“I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.”

The president also announced the easing of various restrictions including reopening the country's land and sea borders as well as the no more negative PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers via the Kotoka International Airport.

President Akufo-Addo attributed the eased restrictions on the reduced number of active cases in the country.

“Indeed, as of Friday, 25th March 2022, the total number of active cases stood at seventy-two (72). There are no severely or critically ill persons. Our COVID-19 treatment centres are empty, and the 4th wave appears to be over. In addition to these very low reported cases is the considerable improvement in the availability and uptake of vaccines by the population,” the President noted.

He said some 13 million Ghanaians have been fully vaccinated.

“Whilst we have not achieved our national vaccination coverage target, it is significant to note that reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspots of infections, particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi. Government is determined to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccination across the country to achieve our target of vaccinating some twenty million (20 million) Ghanaians by June.”

—citinewsroom