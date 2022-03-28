ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.03.2022 Headlines

Wearing of face masks no more mandatory in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Wearing of face masks no more mandatory in Ghana – Akufo-Addo
28.03.2022 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has eased the compulsory wearing of face masks at public places, effective Monday, March 28, 2022.

“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory”, the President directed.

But the president urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to enhanced hygienic practices such as the washing of hands.

“I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.”

The president also announced the easing of various restrictions including reopening the country's land and sea borders as well as the no more negative PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers via the Kotoka International Airport.

President Akufo-Addo attributed the eased restrictions on the reduced number of active cases in the country.

“Indeed, as of Friday, 25th March 2022, the total number of active cases stood at seventy-two (72). There are no severely or critically ill persons. Our COVID-19 treatment centres are empty, and the 4th wave appears to be over. In addition to these very low reported cases is the considerable improvement in the availability and uptake of vaccines by the population,” the President noted.

He said some 13 million Ghanaians have been fully vaccinated.

“Whilst we have not achieved our national vaccination coverage target, it is significant to note that reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspots of infections, particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi. Government is determined to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccination across the country to achieve our target of vaccinating some twenty million (20 million) Ghanaians by June.”

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
[Full statement] Akufo-Addo’s 28th COVID-19 update
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t implementing policies to grow economy at faster rate, create jobs for the youth – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Sooner than later our economy will rebound from the ravages of Covid-19 – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo reopens Ghana’s land, sea borders
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Review of Covid-19 protocols: Wearing of face masks no longer mandatory – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Fully vaccinated travellers won't need PCR, antigen tests — Akufo-Addo
28.03.2022 | Headlines
All Agenda 111 hospitals will be commissioned before I leave office – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 100km Kumasi Inner City Roads
27.03.2022 | Headlines
The Kumasi inner city road projects are different from ongoing ones — Bawumia
27.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line