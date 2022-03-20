Coup not panacea to Ghana’s Problems – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated emphatically that coup is not a panacea to Ghana's economic hardship.

He reiterated that coups have never been and will never be an appropriate solution to the political, economic, and institutional challenges confronting the nation.

The President made the statement during the 92nd anniversary of St Augustine's College in Cape Coast.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that the majority of Ghanaians who are committed to democratic values will continue to resist the advances of coup plotters, saying his outfit will employ all legitimate means to safeguard the integrity of the nation.

“This has led lately to some irresponsible pronouncement about coup as panacea to our problem. I have said this and will use this platform to repeat that coups have never been and will never be durable solutions to the political, economic, and security challenges confronting our nations and continents.”

“I am confident that the great majority of Ghanaians who are committed to democratic values, and democratic institutions will continue to resist the advances of coup plotters, and those of us who have the responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the state will implore all legitimate means in a democracy to preserve our free open system of government which is respectful of human right, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.”

The President touched on Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) and emphasized the importance of TVET towards the development of the country.

He maintained that the strategy is to expand Technical and Vocational Education at the secondary and tertiary levels in order to strengthen the linkage between education and industry.

President Akufo-Addo hoped the intervention being made in the TVET sector will open up employment opportunities for the young people in the county.

