ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Phase 2 of UG Medical Centre complete, fully operational

Health Phase 2 of UG Medical Centre complete, fully operational
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Management University of Ghana Medical Centre has today announced the completion of phase II of its Centre.

The CEO of the facility Dr. Darius Osei said the UGMC housed three main focal areas; a 1000 bed clinical services section, a Medical Training and Simulation Centre and a Medical and Scientific Research Centre.

Dr. Osei expressed his excitement over the completion of Phase II in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

315202270524-m6htl8w331-ugmc

The Medical Centre, now functioning fully houses a 16-bed intensive care unit as well as a cardiothoracic centre.

The medical centre under its Clinical Service Section has also engaged some specialists in areas like sleep medicine, sex dysfunction, cardiothoracic surgery, urology, plastic surgery, neurosurgery and many more.

315202270523-g40n1r5edy-ugmc2

The University of Ghana Medical Centre construction commenced in 2013 under the erstwhile Mahama administration with the Phase I completed and commissioned in 2017. The centre began partial operations in 2018.

Phase II commenced in 2019 and was completed in 2021.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Accept posting to rural areas — GHS council to health workers
15.03.2022 | Health
Medicine shortage hits Bunkpurugu Hospital
15.03.2022 | Health
‘Eye glasses don’t prevent, correct Glaucoma’ — Ophthalmological Society
15.03.2022 | Health
'Primitive’, ‘prison-like’ Accra Psychiatric Hospital being redeveloped into 220-bed ‘state-of-the-art’ facility – Dr. Osei
15.03.2022 | Health
Health Director swallows folic acid tablet before his audience to dispel myths
14.03.2022 | Health
Ghana has the highest Glaucoma cases in Africa—GOA report
14.03.2022 | Health
We shall prioritize staff welfare and motivation — GHS Council
14.03.2022 | Health
We’ll soon train and bond doctors – Upper East Minister
14.03.2022 | Health
World Glaucoma Week awareness door-to-door campaign starts
14.03.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line