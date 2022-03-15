Phase 2 of UG Medical Centre complete, fully operational

The Management University of Ghana Medical Centre has today announced the completion of phase II of its Centre.

The CEO of the facility Dr. Darius Osei said the UGMC housed three main focal areas; a 1000 bed clinical services section, a Medical Training and Simulation Centre and a Medical and Scientific Research Centre.

Dr. Osei expressed his excitement over the completion of Phase II in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

The Medical Centre, now functioning fully houses a 16-bed intensive care unit as well as a cardiothoracic centre.

The medical centre under its Clinical Service Section has also engaged some specialists in areas like sleep medicine, sex dysfunction, cardiothoracic surgery, urology, plastic surgery, neurosurgery and many more.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre construction commenced in 2013 under the erstwhile Mahama administration with the Phase I completed and commissioned in 2017. The centre began partial operations in 2018.

Phase II commenced in 2019 and was completed in 2021.