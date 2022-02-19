Ghana Meteorological Agency staff suspends strike

The Divisional Union of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has suspended its strike action in protest of poor working conditions.

This follows assurances from Mrs Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communications, that their grievances would be addressed.

Papa Nii Clegg, the Divisional Union Chairman, GMet, told the Ghana News Agency that the strike ended on Friday, February 18, the same day it started, after fruitful engagements with the Minister.

He said while the job of staff was extremely demanding and tasking, working conditions were very bad.

Inadequate working tools, poor accommodation facilities, long and tedious work hours, coupled with poor compensation, and unpaid allowances, were some of the key reasons for the strike.

Mr. Clegg, also the Public Relations Officer of GMet, said a meeting was being scheduled between the Union and the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations on Monday, February 21, to determine the way forward.

GNA