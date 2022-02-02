ModernGhana logo
02.02.2022 General News

Akufo-Addo appoints new Board of Directors for TOR

Akufo-Addo appoints new Board of Directors for TOR
02.02.2022

President Akufo-Addo has appointed a new Board of Directors for the Tema Oil Refinery Company Limited (TOR).

The seven-member board includes the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, and former National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen Abdulai.

Others on the appointment letter dated January 31, and signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asare are Albert Ahenkan, an Associate Professor in the Department of Public Administration at the University of Ghana Business School, Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh and Irene Osei Bonsu.

The President retained two former board member; Edith Sapara-Grant and Leon Kendon Appenteng in a letter to the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

They were among persons appointed as members of the Board of Directors of TOR in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President has urged the Energy Ministry to “take the necessary steps to have the said appointments implemented in accordance with the Company's Act (Act 992) and the regulations of the Company.”

