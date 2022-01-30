Bird Flu outbreak in Upper East Region surges

The outbreak of bird flu in the Upper East Region is on the rise.

The outbreak which recorded at Zaare, a suburb of Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital with a single case has now risen to six.

The affected communities are; Soe in the Bolgatanga Municipality, Guborigo, and kaare in the Talensi District, Windaba in the Bawku West District, and Saboro in the Kassena Nankana East.

In an interview with our Correspondent in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Veterinary Officer in charge of Personnel, Data, and information Robert Bayou said from the first outbreak of the disease in Zaare was recorded on 17th of January, 2022.

He added that their intensified surveillance in other districts recorded another outbreak on the 25th of January in three other districts.

Mr. Bayuo stated that the Veterinary Officers collected some samples which were sent for test.

He noted that on the 27th of January, the samples confirmed positive bringing the number of communities affected to six in four Districts in the Upper East Region.

He indicated that the Service has imposed a total ban on the movement of livestock and livestock product into and out of the Region in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Mr. Bayuo said the affected farms have all been disinfected

According to him, public education has also been intensified while picking of samples is still ongoing in order to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mr. Bayuo however cautioned the general public to report signs of illness or death of birds to the nearest Veterinary Officer for the necessary action, saying people should avoid unnecessary direct contact with birds and if necessary they should use gloves.