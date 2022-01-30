ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bird Flu outbreak in Upper East Region surges

By Emmanuel Akayeti, Bolgatanga
Regional News Bird Flu outbreak in Upper East Region surges
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The outbreak of bird flu in the Upper East Region is on the rise.

The outbreak which recorded at Zaare, a suburb of Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital with a single case has now risen to six.

The affected communities are; Soe in the Bolgatanga Municipality, Guborigo, and kaare in the Talensi District, Windaba in the Bawku West District, and Saboro in the Kassena Nankana East.

In an interview with our Correspondent in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Veterinary Officer in charge of Personnel, Data, and information Robert Bayou said from the first outbreak of the disease in Zaare was recorded on 17th of January, 2022.

He added that their intensified surveillance in other districts recorded another outbreak on the 25th of January in three other districts.

Mr. Bayuo stated that the Veterinary Officers collected some samples which were sent for test.

He noted that on the 27th of January, the samples confirmed positive bringing the number of communities affected to six in four Districts in the Upper East Region.

He indicated that the Service has imposed a total ban on the movement of livestock and livestock product into and out of the Region in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Mr. Bayuo said the affected farms have all been disinfected

According to him, public education has also been intensified while picking of samples is still ongoing in order to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mr. Bayuo however cautioned the general public to report signs of illness or death of birds to the nearest Veterinary Officer for the necessary action, saying people should avoid unnecessary direct contact with birds and if necessary they should use gloves.

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
E-levy: Residents of Upper East shares views [Video]
29.01.2022 | Regional News
Bolga: Avian Flu Influenza confirmed in Zaare
27.01.2022 | Regional News
Minister cuts sod for 18-unit residential accommodation facility for Berekum Holy Family Hospital
27.01.2022 | Regional News
Avian influenza strikes Upper East Region
27.01.2022 | Regional News
Residents of Settlement unhappy over destruction of road in Savannah Region
24.01.2022 | Regional News
Work hard to turn your fortunes round — Dr Archibald Yao Letsa urges Keta Municipal Assembly members
22.01.2022 | Regional News
GASIP is an intervention of government to improve climate change resilience of smallholder farmers
21.01.2022 | Regional News
Anglogold Ashanti, GIZ launch project on pandemic management in Obuasi
21.01.2022 | Regional News
V/R: Minister breaks ground for construction of rice mill in Central Tongu
20.01.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line