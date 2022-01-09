ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Water supply to Cape Coast cuts by 40% due to illegal mining activities — GWCL

Social News Water supply to Cape Coast cuts by 40% due to illegal mining activities — GWCL
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has expressed worry about its intermittent daily water supply to the over 150,000 residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis and adjoining communities.

The menace of illegal mining activities in the Sekyere Hamang Head Works had affected GWCL"s ability to ensure a constant supply of water to its cherished customers without desiltments.

Residents in many parts of the ancient city have lamented about the situation which had persisted for almost two weeks without any sign of relief.

Some affected areas are ridge, kotokoraba, University of Cape Coast, Abora, Amamoma, Akotokyir, some parts of Elmina among other places.

However, reacting to the complaints, a source at the GWCL in the Central Region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, attributed the water rationing to the activities of illegal miners in the upstream of the Sekyere Hermang Headwork, resulting in low volumes of water in the dam

The source said, the lack of constant supply from Sekyere Hermang Headworks to augment that of Brimsu Headworks meant an almost 40 per cent shortfall of total production volumes towards Cape Coast township.

"We are having very low levels of water at the Sekyere Hermang Head works as a result of heavy siltation due to illegal mining activities, he noted.

"We are compelled to occasionally shut down to do desilting to enable us to build requisite levels. As a result, we may be experiencing "no or low" flow at a point", the source and appealed to all to bear with GWCL as it worked to resolve the production challenges.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
ECOWAS holds meeting on Mali in Accra
09.01.2022 | Social News
Afenyo-Markin calls for unity to protect country's enviable democracy
09.01.2022 | Social News
Connect Jama community to national grid — Assemblyman to Bui Power
09.01.2022 | Social News
Residents of Ada to demonstrate against Ada Songor Lagoon privatisation
09.01.2022 | Social News
Krachi East MCE rubbishes double salary allegation
09.01.2022 | Social News
UTAG threatens strike on January 10
09.01.2022 | Social News
Kumasi Children’s Park now dumpsite for dead bodies, haven for criminals – Assemblyman
09.01.2022 | Social News
Economic Fighters League reiterates calls for review of 1992 Constitution
08.01.2022 | Social News
Hunting expedition turns tragic as hunter shoots colleague dead
08.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line