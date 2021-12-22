Ofori-Atta has failed as Finance Minister – Pianim fires

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghanaian economist and renowned businessman, Mr. Kwame Pianim has fumed at the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta for failing to properly manage the Ghana’s economy.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Mr. Pianim said the Finance Minister has failed and needs to realise that his job is not just about budget and expenditure.

“No, he hasn’t done a good job, he is over borrowing, we are not getting value for money.

“Ofori Atta needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is minister of finance,” Mr. Kwame Pianim shared.

The respected economist continued, “Finance means growing the economy. One of the things that this government said was that they are going to move away from the Guggisberg economy.

“Guggisberg developed and expended the cocoa industry so there was a steam of income, he built the ports, he built the schools. By the time Guggisberg left we had reserves, we were not in debt. So the economy that Ken Ofori Atta is trying to build is an economy that thrives on expenditure and debt.”

According to Mr. Pianim, although he has tried to reach out to the Finance Minister a few times, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has constantly refused to pick his calls.

On the side of the conversation, Mr. Kwame Pianim has urged Ghanaians to vote out all Members of Parliament who have misconducted themselves in Parliament in the next general elections should their party allow them to contest for power again.