Sammy Gyamfi wins defamation case against Vokacom Limited over GhanaPost GPS App

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has won a defamation case brought against him by Vokacom Limited.

The developers of the GhanaPostGPS app which received stiff opposition from the opposition NDC initiated a defamation action against Sammy Gyamfi in 2018 seeking damages to the tune of GHS3 million.

The company, Vokacom Limited dragged the NDC Communications Officer to court over some comments he allegedly made about the “National Digital Address System” at a press conference organized by CDG-GH in 2018.

After three years of litigation, an Accra High Court has pronounced judgment on the matter today.

The Court after considering the facts of the case and the evidence adduced during the trial dismissed the action of the Plaintiff (Vokacom Limited).

In addition, a cost of GHS8,000 has been awarded by the Court against the Plaintiff, Vokacom Company Limited.

In a statement from Sammy Gyamfi after the victory in court today, he has extended his appreciation to his lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe Esq for being with him every single step of the way.

“My special and profound appreciation goes to my lawyer and brother Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. for his pro-bono legal services and for standing by me every step of the way. I am most grateful to the Honorable Court for upholding the truth,” Mr. Gyamfi has said in his statement.

Below is the full statement:

Folks, sometime in the year 2018, Vokacom Limited, developers of the GhanaPostGPS app for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, instituted a defamation action against me seeking damages to the tune of GHS3 million.

The basis of their suit were some comments they alleged I had made about the “National Digital Address System” at a press conference organized by CDG-GH in 2018.

With the help of God and my lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe Esq., I stood by every word I uttered at the said presser and mounted a robust defense during the hearing of the case.

After 3 years of litigation, the High Court pronounced judgment on the matter today. The Court after considering the facts of the case and the evidence adduced during the trial, dismissed the action of the Plaintiff (Vokacom Limited). Cost of GHS8,000 was awarded by the Court against the Plaintiff, Vokacom Company Limited.

My special and profound appreciation goes to my lawyer and brother Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. for his pro-bono legal services and for standing by me every step of the way. I am most grateful to the Honorable Court for upholding the truth.

This matter will be revisited sometime in the soon to come future. Until then, aluta continua, victoria ascerta!

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.