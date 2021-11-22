Rehabilitation of Sunyani Coronation Park will cost GH¢ 45,000 — Sports Authority

The National Sports Authority (NSA) says it requires GH¢ 45, 000 for the rehabilitation of the Sunyani Coronation Park to host Division One League matches.

Mr. Foster Kwame Opoku Boateng, the Bono Regional Director of the NSA, therefore appealed to the general public to support the rehabilitation of the park to meet the Ghana Football Association's (GFA's) standard.

Tano Boafoakwa, B/United, and Young Apostles, Sunyani-based FCs as well as Baffour-Awuah Soccer Academy at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality have qualified to play Division One League matches at the Coronation Park.

But, the clubs are playing their matches at different venues because the Park is going through rehabilitation works to meet the GFA standard.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports in Sunyani, Mr. Boateng said “a lot of work had to be done if the park can host the matches”.

“We have to raise wire meshes in and around the inner perimeters to ensure supporters and spectators can't jump over unto the pitch.

“The tunnel which connects from the main entrance of the pitch to the dressing room must also be completed so that players can pass through without spectators having access to them”, he explained.

Mr. Boateng said additional works ought to be done at the VIP stance and the Press Box, and appealed to particularly sports enthusiasts and corporate bodies to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation of the Coronation Park has attracted the displeasure of some chiefs, residents and natives of Sunyani, who said they feared that would terminate the proposed construction of a standard stadium in Sunyani.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Nana Kwame Addai Kuntuma IV, the Nifahene of Sunyani Traditional Area stressed “Sunyani deserves a standard sports stadium and we would not sit unconcerned for them to use this rehabilitation work to deceive us any longer”.

He said a new stadium would open up Sunyani and create huge economic opportunities for the local people, saying “this is our desire and nothing more nothing less”.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, a former Chief Executive Officer of B/A United FC, said “we can't comprehend why the people of Sunyani are always treated as second class citizens in terms of development”.

“We have allocated a vast land for the proposed stadium project and this is what the government must concentrate on building the stadium”, he added.

Mr. Michael Asare Yeboah, the Board Chairman for McKenzie Ghana Limited, a Sunyani-based sportswear manufacturing company, said "Sunyani has produced and featured a lot of footballers in the national team, the Black Star.

“But it seems successive governments do not recognize our contributions to the growth and development of Ghana football”, he added.

GNA