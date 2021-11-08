ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Malta donates 135,000 vaccine doses to Ghana

The Government of Malta has donated more than 135,000 vaccine doses to the Government of Ghana, while it continues to show solidarity with countries in need, in particular in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A special Air Malta direct flight to Accra Ghana, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, arrived in Accra today.

H.E. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, Malta’s High Commissioner to Ghana was at the airport to ensure safe uploading of the vaccine.

In line with the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs’ Strategy for Africa, in recent months, Malta has begun a campaign of donating hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to countries who have been struggling to obtain enough of them.

Thus far, this vaccination sharing campaign has involved donations from Malta to Libya, Egypt and Rwanda, and donations are expected to continue in the coming weeks and months.

Malta’s entire vaccination-sharing efforts have been jointly led by officials from the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry for Health, working closely with the Civil Protection Department. Collectively almost 340,000 vaccine doses have been donated so far. Thus far, this vaccination sharing campaign has involved donations from Malta to Libya, Egypt and Rwanda, and donations are expected to continue in the coming weeks and months.

One of the ongoing realities of the COVID-19 pandemic is that, access to vaccines aiming to reduce its impact, continues to be unequal. Malta is committed to doing its part to address this unequal distribution, as COVID-19 will not be solved definitively until everyone is vaccinated.

