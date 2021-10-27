Stop treating breasts cancer patients with herbal medicine – Dr Wiafe Addai warn herbalists

Listen to article

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai has asked traditional herbal medicine practitioners to desist from treating breasts cancer patients with herbal medicine.

She noted that most patients report to the hospital with severe cases of the disease with little chance of survival after unsuccessful treatment with the herbal medication.

She therefore questioned the efficacy of herbal medicine in breast cancer treatment, a situation she expressed so much worry over the rate at which breast cancer is killing women who resort to traditional herbal medicine.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai made those statements during a free breast cancer screening at Amoamang in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district in the Ashanti region, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The event was attended by chiefs, elders, religious leaders, people and school children in and around the Amoamang community.

The screening was part of activities marked to celebrate ‘October Pink Month’, a month set aside every year to create awareness about breast cancer worldwide.

“Breast cancer is a blood disease which cannot be treated with herbal medicine. Treating it herbally only compounds the situation, making it difficult to be treated with orthodox medicine when reported to the hospital late,” she noted.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospital added that “the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has not sanctioned any herbal medicine for the treatment of breast cancer so traditional medicine practitioners must desist from such illegal venture”.

She also encouraged traditional herbal medicine practitioners to join the campaign against breast cancer by referring women who report to their facilities with suspected breast cancer cases to hospitals for immediate treatment to save more lives.

Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai advised women to desist from the use of herbal drugs in an attempt to fight breast cancer, but rather, report the condition to hospitals first, for diagnosis and treatment.

The chief of Amoamang, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, who could not hide his appreciation to Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai’s selfless commitment to the cause of breast cancer education, advised women to adapt to self-breast examination to avoid contracting cancer.

Nana Agyenim Boateng I, who is also the Managing Director at Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), also advised women to demystify the notion that breast cancer is caused by witchcraft and therefore must be treated spiritually.

He pointed out that “though the causal agent of the disease has not yet been known, it has no traces of curse or witchcraft so go for early and prompt clinical screening on breast cancer for detection and medication”.