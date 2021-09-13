ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo console Bawumia over his mother’s death

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has consoled Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the demise of the latter’s mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

He sent out statement on social media to mourn with the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia lost his mother on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Hajia Mariama had been unwell and had been hospitalized over the past few weeks.

“On behalf of my wife, Rebecca, my family, the Government, and the people of Ghana, I convey deep sympathies to the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the sad loss of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia,” Nana Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook page.

Akufo-Addo further prayed for strength for Dr. Bawumia’s family, and also prayed for eternal rest for Hajia Mariama.

“I pray for strength for him and his family in these very difficult times. May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and the highest level of Jannah.”

Hajia Mariama Bawumia will be buried tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale in line with Islamic tradition.

