Mahama’s do or die comment does not suggest violence; he’s a peaceful person – Felix Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has noted that contrary to accusations against John Dramani Mahama, the ‘do or die’ comment by the former president does not suggest violence.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections has no track record of being a violent person and will not do anything to undermine the peace of the country.

“There is absolutely nothing in his track record of public life that will even remotely, suggest that he will do anything to undermine the peace and security of Ghana,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu who is an aide to the ex-Ghana president said in an interview with 3FM.

John Dramani Mahama speaking on Techiman-based Akina FM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, as part of his thank-you tour, said the NDC acted diplomatically amidst the military intimidations and use of pro-vigilante groups in the last election.

He said the party has learnt its lessons and for that matter, the 2024 election will be a ‘do or die’ affair.

“We have learnt our lessons from happenings during the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be do-or-die at the polling stations. The right thing must be done during the polls. We will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court if aggrieved,” Mahama shared.

Although there have been calls for the former President to retract and apologise for the do or die comment, he has refused to bow to the mounting pressure while insisting that it is an idiomatic expression in the English language.

He insists there is nothing wrong with using the expression.