Mahama's 'do or die' campaign T-shirt pops up as some NDC boys declare battle-ready for 2024

Barely 48hours former President John Dramani Mahama caused a stir with his "do or die" comment, some alleged party boys have gone ahead to bring campaign T-shirts battle-ready for 2024.

The campaign T-shirt with 'do or die' boldly scripted back and front is making the rounds on social media, seemingly on some Whatsapp platforms.

That was not all, ModernGhana News has recorded same on the Whatsapp status of some NDC gurus giving it a major boost.

This comes after the controversial comment of the former President who has indicated to his critics in capital letters that he won't retract and apologise not today or tomorrow is already charging the youth base of the umbrella party who are sending signals in a video of what to expect in election 2024.

Mahama's controversial 'do or die' comment has received backlash from all corners including highly respected personalities like Franklin Cudjoe Founding President of IMANI Ghana, Suleman Braimah of MFWA and a host of others who are asking the former President to eat back his words.

But, yesterday, former President John Dramani Mahama took an entrenched position and refused to backtrack.

He said critics particularly members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are making noise on top of trees and their roofs asking him to retract and apologise is a figment of their own imaginations.

According to him, those trying hard to equalise his comment with Akufo-Addo's 'all die be die' mantra should open their personal dictionaries and check the true meaning of it.

Speaking at Moonlite FM in Sunyani in the Bono Region, the former President indicated that 'do or die' is an idiomatic expression which means the right thing must be done but many believe, that, in the mental faculty of Mr Mahama who painfully lost elections twice to Akufo-Addo, he does not mean well with the declaration.

In as much as people are made to accept the dictionary definition of the 'do or die' comment, some said Mahama has no good intention.

In his latest response to the calls monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr Mahama stated, "the next elections for NDC will be a 'do or die' affair. You must do the right thing at the polling stations. So am telling all our party executives that they must be at the polling stations and enure that the right thing is done. You must be at the collation centre to ensure that the right thing is done. Don't abdicate your responsibility at that level and expect that after somebody had stolen the election you will go to the Supreme Court to see if they will overturn for you. They won't do it. So I won't retract. It's a 'do or die' affair. Its an English idiom. Everyone should open the dictionary and see what 'do or die' means."

All this confusion started when Ex-President John Dramani Mahama stated on Tuesday that the next general election in the country will be a ‘do or die’ affair.

“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won.

“So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be do or die. I am not saying all die be die. I’m saying it will be do or die because the right thing must be done,” the former President said in an interview on Akina FM while embarking on the second phase of his ‘thank you’ tour in the Bono East region.