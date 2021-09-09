Is this the thank you tour? — UEW lecturer joins pressure on Mahama to retract do-or-die comment

A political science lecturer at the University of Education , Winneba (UEW), Dr. Isaac Brakoh, has join calls for the former President to retract his do-or-die statement even though John Dramani Mahama has indicated he will not.

But the UEW lecture insists he must retract to help protect the peace in the country and as well strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

Dr. Brakoh speaking in an interview on Onua FM on Wednesday September, 8 condemned the former President for making such a statement.

He described the comment as inappropriate and disingenuous, a comment he believes has the tendency of threatening the security of Ghana ahead of the 2024 general elections .

The former President and 2020 presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress ’s (NDC) during a thank you tour to the Bono region is said to have threatened on a Techiman-based Akina FM that the 2024 elections will be Do or Die affair.

Mr. Mahama in the said interview alleged that the government has infiltrated the security services with New Patriotic Party (NPP) invincible forces members which are detrimental to the security services.

Mr. Mahama also indicated that President Akufo Addo has made elections life and death in the country hence the NDC party would not sit aloof for its members to be intimidated especially in the 2024 polls.

The lecturer has underscored that Mr. Mahama has embarked on the thank you tour only to campaign and impose himself on the NDC leadership to secure his reelection as flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections .

Dr. Brakoh has also opined that the former president sees himself as the only candidate who is financially strapped and could lead NDC into elections .

“I don’t think there is anyone in the NDC, who has the money to contest Mahama, he will win anytime the party goes to congress to elect a flagbearer.

“You embarked on a tour to thank the people for voting for you; is this the thank you tour you talked about? He quizzed.

In his view, Mr Mahama is only campaigning for his reelection to lead the NDC party ahead of the 2024 elections but not to thank the people.

Dr. Brakoh thus urged the general public to ignore and reject revolting statements from politicians to safeguard the peace in the country.

---3news