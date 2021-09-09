'If you don’t understand Mahama’s 'do or die' comment go blame your English teacher’ – Asiedu Nketiah to critics

Listen to article

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has defended the controversial 'do or die' comment of their leader John Dramani Mahama.

In an epic response, he said anyone who has difficulty in understanding the meaning of 'do or die' should blame his or her English teacher.

According to him, 'do or die' is an English word whose true meaning can be traced to the dictionary.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the NDC chief scribe said Mr. Mahama was emphasizing the need for party folks to give off their utmost in protecting the party's interest in the elections to come.

“What has Mahama done wrong? I think people want to disrupt us from the good things we are doing. When we say ‘do or die’ assignment, it means you must use all your energies to do something, I don’t see how this is problematic unless for those who do not understand or fail to understand the obvious. He was communicating in English language. And in the English language, there are idiomatic expressions. Whoever does not understand it, may look it up in the dictionary. It is the Queen’s language.”

Arguing more in favour of the party’s leader, Asiedu Nketiah was also of the view that the comment many have described as inflammatory is just being blown out of proportion.

“We don’t think this should be something people should be worried about at all. So if no one is interested in destroying the results, why should that statement scare anybody? I don’t see why people should make a fuss about this thing at all. I am so surprised about this hypocrisy. People are trying to make mountain out of a molehill. If someone has issues with this, he should go and blame his English teacher, he should not be worrying us”, he added.