Mahama’s do or die comment repulsive, unbefitting of a former President – Group

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has condemned the ‘do or die’ comment of John Dramani Mahama after describing it as repulsive and unbefitting of a former president.

According to the group, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must come out to retract and apologise to Ghanaians for his comments.

“AFFA condemns in no uncertain terms these reckless, repulsive and unbefitting remarks of a former president and leader of the largest opposition party in the country. We equally urge all peace-loving citizens, civil society organizations, the clergy and the National Peace Council to join us in doing same,” part of a release from AFFA has said.

It continues, “Furthermore, we call on Mr. Mahama to as a matter of urgency retract and render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.”

According to AFFA, on no occasion must Ghanaians kowtow to the parochial interest of desperate politicians whose actions and inactions have the tendency of plunging the country into the abyss.

Find below the full release from the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy:

JOHN MAHAMA MUST APOLOGIZE TO GHANAIANS OVER HIS "DO OR DIE" COMMENTS ~ AFFA

Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is scandalized and dumbfounded by warlike comments made by the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama about the next [2024] general election.

In an interview on Techiman-based Akina 100.9 FM in the Bono Region on Monday, September 6, 2021, as part of his "Thank You Tour", former president Mahama was heard stating inter alia that, it will be a "DO or DIE" affair at the various polling stations in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

These utterances come on the back of his now infamous "Boot For Boot" comments which was also aimed at inciting members of the NDC against their counterparts in the NPP in the 2020 general election. Perhaps, the opprobrium he received for those awful remarks were not loud enough, hence his latest.

AFFA condemns in no uncertain terms these reckless, repulsive and unbefitting remarks of a former president and leader of the largest opposition party in the country. We equally urge all peace-loving citizens, civil society organizations, the clergy and the National Peace Council to join us in doing same. Furthermore, we call on Mr. Mahama to as a matter of urgency retract and render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.

Ghana is a peaceful country governed by the rule of law, not the rule of man. On no occasion must we kowtow to the parochial interest of desperate politicians whose actions and inactions have the tendency of plunging this beautiful country of ours into the abyss. Let us jealously protect the peace we have as a country.

Long live Ghana.

Signed.

Sir Obama Pokuase.

Executive Secretary, AFFA.

