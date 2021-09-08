ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2021 Agriculture

Bird flu hits Tumu

Bird flu hits Tumu
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Sissala East Municipal Department of Agriculture has announced the outbreak of Avian Influenza, otherwise known as Bird Flu, at Tumu in the Upper West Region.

“On 3rd September, 2021, bird carcasses sent to the Accra Veterinary Laboratory tested positive for Avian Influenza from a commercial poultry farm in Tumu, Sissala East Municipality,” it said.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Mr Eric Tergu, the Sissala East Municipal Veterinary Officer, said the farm had been quarantined and biosecurity had been strengthened.

It said depopulation and disinfection of the farm was underway and that additional control measures being implemented included ban on movement in and out of the farm.

The statement said veterinary staff in the Municipality had also intensified surveillance for the disease and expressed confidence that stakeholders would collaborate with the Veterinary Services to prevent its spread.

Bird Flu is a viral zoonotic disease of chicken, turkey, guinea fowl, and other avian species, especially migratory waterfowl.

The disease is of public health importance because it can affect human beings as well.

Socio-economically it causes heavy losses in affected commercial poultry farms due to its ability to cause high morbidity and mortality.

Ghana had outbreaks of Avian Influenza in 2007, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

This year's outbreak has affected the Volta, Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Western and Western North regions and now the Upper West Region.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
Africa Agriculture Status Report 2021 unveiled at AGRF Summit in Kenya
08.09.2021 | Agriculture
Bayer develop herbicides for cassava to tackle weeds and raise yields
31.08.2021 | Agriculture
Agric Minister blames low yields of maize in 2020 on drought
31.08.2021 | Agriculture
U/E/R: Agriculture Joint Sector meeting held to review Planting for Food and Jobs
30.08.2021 | Agriculture
Let’s reintroduce agric science in Ghanaian schools — GARDJA
30.08.2021 | Agriculture
Bird Flu strikes in Bibiani as sixth farm affected in two weeks
30.08.2021 | Agriculture
Agric Minister pleads with Cabinet to compensate poultry farmers
30.08.2021 | Agriculture
NADMO, Agric Officers trained on reducing climate change through organic farming
24.08.2021 | Agriculture
All my sweat is going down the pit just like that — Farmer cries as Bird Flu hit Western North, over 5,000 birds killed
23.08.2021 | Agriculture
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line