Akufo-Addo commissions Western-North Region RCC building

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, 5th September 2021, commissioned the newly constructed office complex for use by the Western-North Regional Co-ordinating Council building.

Th administration block of the Western North Regional Co-ordinating Council is amongst six new administration structures being constructed for the six newly created Regions, and the first to be completed for use.

The administration complex was constructed at a cost of seventeen million, six hundred and forty-seven thousand, five hundred and forty-three cedis, and seventeen pesewas (GH¢17,647,543.17).

It will house all the departments of the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council and other Institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.

In addition to this, it will be recalled that on 11th April 2019, President Akufo-Addo initially presented a total of eight (8) vehicles to the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council, to help facilitate the smooth take off of the newly created region.

The vehicles, which included 3 Nissan Patrol SUVs, and five pickup vehicles, were presented to the then Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, by the President.

Visit to Akontombra

At Sefwi Akontombra, the President paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Akontombra, Nana Kwabena Ebii II, where the Chief lauded Government’s cocoa rehabilitation policy, which has, so far, resulted in 11,564 hectares of swollen shoot affected farms in the Western North and Eastern Regions being treated and planted with cocoa, plantain and economic shade trees.

The Akontombra Chief noted further that, as a result of this policy, cocoa production in the district had seen an upward surge largely because farmers who, hitherto, had decided to abandon cocoa farming because of the swollen shoot disease had returned to their farms.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, thanked the people of Sefwi Akontombra for ensuring victory for him and for the New Patriotic Party in the December 2020 election, which meant that, for the

On the matter of the choice of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive, President Akufo-Addo announced that the incumbent District Chief Executive for the Sefwi Akontombra District Assembly, Mr. Yawson Amoah, will be retained as DCE.