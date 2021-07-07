ModernGhana logo
Ejura Killings: Ashanti Regional Minister express regret over action of military

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Region Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has expressed regret over the actions of the military deployed to Ejura during the protest of the youth in the Municipality after the killing of social media activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Ibrahim.

Kaaka was lynched close to his home and subsequently died at the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Outraged by the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, the youth in Ejura subsequently hit the streets to express their displeasure at the killing of the social media activist.

In an unfortunate turn of events, military officers deployed to where the protest took place shot into the crowd, killing two people and leaving several injured.

To get to the bottom of the matter, the Interior Ministry has set up a three-member committee to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Ejura protest.

Taking his turn at the Committee on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Simon Osei-Mensah who is the Ashanti Regional Minister admitted that he regrets resorting to the use of the military.

According to him, he did not know the outcome would be as severe as witnessed by Ghanaians.

He explained that his order followed a message he received informing him that the youth of Ejura had an intention to burn down some security installations including a police station and cause some destruction.

Before the Committee, Simon Osei-Mensah presented video evidence of the youth throwing stones at the police.

Despite calls from the committee to disclose his source to enable it authenticate the video, the Ashanti Regional Minister refused while stressing that he did not want to endanger the sender’s life.

