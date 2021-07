Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has claimed that late social media activist Mohammed Iddrisu, popularly called Kaaka, was attacked by his brother, one Baba Iddi.

This was contained in a statement sighed by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo.

According to the statement, “Baba Iddi has since been arrested, arraigned before court and remanded into Police custody and helping in Police investigations.”

Below is the full statement:

—DGN online