War against Bishop Dag begins as macho men locked-up Bantama branch of Lighthouse Chapel

A group of macho men calling themselves Asante Force have locked up the Bantama branch of Lighthouse Chapel International in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The church was locked up on Saturday, June 26.

Members of the church were not able to gain access to the church for their Sunday service.

According to members of the group, this is just the beginning.

They said the worst is yet to happen.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has been accused of using the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as an example in a Kingship sermon where he questioned the relevance of chieftaincy.

The sermon on "Kingship" which Bishop Heward-Mills has explained was delivered more than 20 years ago has gone viral on social media recently.

Meanwhile, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has apologised to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He explained that the message had been taken out of context and maliciously circulated.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”.

But the apology was not accepted by the youth who issued a 48hour ultimatum to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to do the needful or face their wrath.

“We gave him 48hours to seek wise counsel which he has failed to respect our order, therefore, will show him that he can’t mess with the overlord of the Asanteman,” the angry youth stated.