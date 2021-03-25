ModernGhana logo
25.03.2021 Health

Shai-Osudoku Market Women receive PPEs from DCE

By Desmond Nana Osei
Shai-Osudoku Market Women receive PPEs from DCE
The District Chief Executive of the Shai-Osudoku District Assembly, Hon Daniel Teye Akuffo has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Dodowa Market Women.

The items which included 30 boxes of hand sanitizers and 1,000 pieces of nose masks were given to each of the market leaders to distribute among the other market women.

The District Chief Executive said "as part of measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus, these equipment are being given to you to help fight the pandemic. Please continue to wear the nose mask and use the sanitizers regularly and also don't forget the social distancing".

"We all know it's a market place and there can't be enough social distancing but that doesn't stop the use of nose masks and sanitizers. Let's all adhere to the safety protocols so that we can all be safe," he said.

The Market Secretary Auntie Alice thanked the District Chief Executive and assured them that they will continue to stick to the rules and adhere to all the protocols.

Desmond Nana Osei
Western Regional ContributorPage: DesmondNanaOsei

