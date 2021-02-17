Tano North Municipal Co-Ordinating Director urges management to be up and doing

A staff meeting was organised by the Tano North Municipal Assembly for its Heads of Department to update the new Co-ordinating Director to take stock of the activities of staff performance and the way forward for the year.

Addressing the staff, the Co-ordinating Director Mr. Eric Anarfie thanked the Departmental Heads for the prompt response and their performance in the year.

He calls on them to strive hard to achieve more than what was done in the previous year for the Assembly to achieve its targeted goals.

He continues that the Assembly core mandate is to develop the people and to achieve their goals, pleading with departmental heads to put their shoulders on the wheels to do their almost best in building the Municipality.

He reiterates that the workers should not hide behind the rotation system adopted now as part of covid 19 safety protocol as an excuse to absent themselves from work.

The Director charged them to be punctual and observe service protocols by using all legislative instruments to measure their work.

Mr Anarfie said this when he met the technical unit of the Tano North Municipal Assembly which constitute heads of departments including, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Information Services Department, Agric department, Cooperative, Stool lands, Municipal Finance Unit, Municipal Planning Unit, NADMO and others Departments.

In a short but impressive address, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Ernest Kwarteng welcomed them and advised the Heads of Departments to give the new Coordinating Director their maximum co-operation as they did for the previous one.

He said the cordiality between the management and other Heads of Department in the Municipality have led to cordial working relations between them.

Briefing the Heads of Departments on health in the Tano North Municipality, Ms Eva Aryee, Director of Ghana Health Service, disclosed that there is 33 suspected covid-19 cases in the Duayaw Nkwanta Township and when the samples were sent to Kumasi Centre for Collaborative, 8 tested positive and 18 negatives.

According to her, there has been no death and one recovery.

She appeals to the public to follow the covid-19 safety protocols and affected persons to eat well and continuing wearing nose masks, washing hands under running water with soap and exercise well.

On Agriculture, Mr. Godfred Ezena, the Municipal Agriculture Director's attention was drawn to the fact that the soya beans factory situated on the Duayaw Nkwanta - Techimantia road was abandoned due to lack of raw materials to feed the factory.

The Agric Director assured that he would let the Agric Extension officers train some farmers to go into soya beans farming and also co-operate with BAC to revive the factory.

The Tano North Municipal Director of Education, Madam Veronica Adu-Saforo, briefed management on how she urges teachers and students to observe covid-19 safety protocols and was pleased with the Assembly for supporting them with 50,000 personal protective equipment.

She said since the reopening of schools, no student or teacher in any of the schools within the Municipality has reported any covid-19 case.