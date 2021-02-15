Circumcision destroys love and self-control in men — Opanyin Kwamena Bantsir

A man who calls himself a worshipper of the 'Obɔadeɛ' or Creator has given reasons why he thinks male and female circumcision must be stopped forthwith.

He said circumcision of males remove the love or sensitive portion the God gave them. "The love portion is what is found at the tip of the penis which is removed during circumcision."

According to him, circumcision also removes the whitish layer that covers the tip of the penis which God has given men for self-control. "Once that is removed, men lose their self-control and become very indulgent in unacceptable things".

Referencing from culture, Opanyin Bantsir, said during the olden days within that Akan sociocultural setting, royals were not circumcised. "The rationale for this was to have people who when they become Chiefs or leaders would have compassion for the subjects. They would also be able to exercise strong self-control because they were not circumcised".

Unfortunately, according to Kwamena Bantsir, all such important practises have been relegated to the background due to the infiltration of western culture. "As such today, we do not have good chiefs to properly rule over their subjects with its attendant greed, selfishness and corruption taking over."

Opanyin Kwamena Bantsir was speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on his popular weekend programme dubbed "About Life" on Sunday 14th February, 2021 which coincidentally happens to be Valentine's Day.

Opanyin Bantsir noted that circumcision causes too much pain to the male child which is ingrained into his self-conscious memory and causes them not to have much fellow feeling for another person. "We say people are 'skin pain' but, we've never asked ourselves how that behaviour came about. All have something to do with the pain males get from circumcision."

Explaining further, he said it was an erroneous impression for anyone to assume that, the circumcision is done when the male child is young and as such nothing happens. "The pain, the crying that is normally associated with circumcision stays with the male child their entire life".

He explains that there are cases of a man stabbing someone. "Sometimes, a man has gone into the farm with the wife and butchered her to death. Why would that happen," he quizzes.

He continued, "These things happen because when a man is offended and that coincides with the day when he was circumcised, he becomes so incensed to the extent of being brute towards his own kind. The pain of the circumcision is what propels some men to act in ways that baffles everyone".

Kwamena Bantsir added that, he has been sent by the creator to reveal these secrets to the black people especially Africans to know the harmful effects of circumcision to both females and males.

When confronted with fact that Bible supports circumcision of males, he explained that, he is not a religious person because he has been a Christian and a Muslim before.

According to him, he stopped but now as someone who is investigating things.

"Circumcision affects men and women negatively and that is what the Creator has compelled me to share with Africans. There is a lot of information I shall share with mankind as and when the time and the opportunity permits," he emphasised.