Berekuso Chief cuts sod for the construction of ultra-modern STEM-based basic school

Berekuso (Easter Region), February 1, 2021 - Nana Oteng Korankye II, Chief of Berekuso has cut sod to commence the construction of SparX Learning Xperience (SparXLX), a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based basic school at Berekuso in the Eastern Region.

The SparX Learning Xperience, upon completion, is expected to contribute to providing high quality STEM based educational curriculum that will facilitate learning among the African child.

The school, which is the first of its kind in Ghana is scheduled to be completed in December, 2021 and opened for admission in 2022. It will consist of classrooms from Kindergarten to Junior High School with state-of-the-art science laboratories and space for conference room.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, Co-Founder of SparXLX who was at the ceremony emphasized the need to inculcate the language of science among children to enable them to appreciate the application of science as they mature.

“We need to start this journey for the kids sooner and not wait till they reach secondary school level to introduce science to them. The language of science has to be taught at the very early stages so that the kids can grow with it so when they come into the formal educational sector, it becomes much easier for them to understand and play in this global framework”, he stressed.

“The SparXLX will feed our tertiary pipeline with well-prepared students. The Berekuso school is just one of the 16 centres envisioned to be spread across Ghana. Every region in Ghana will have their share of this innovative project”, Prof. McBagonluri indicated.

Nana Oteng Korankye II expressed excitement about the project adding that “the establishment of such a school is very critical in helping to bridge the gap between Africa and the western world with regard to science education”.

According to him, SparXLX together with Ashesi University will help position the Berekuso community as an education hub in Ghana and beyond.

The Chief assured the founders of the school of his support to ensure the goal of the project is achieved.