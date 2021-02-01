Covid-19: Korea gov't supports Health Ministry with $200,000 worth of PPE

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), on January 29, 2021, delivered 27,000 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 8 units of COVID-19 testing lab equipment, donated by the Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

To assure swift delivery of these essential COVID-19 supplies to the Ministry, UNOPS leveraged the full suite of its procurement instruments, including Emergency Procurement Procedures, to implement the project.

The handing-over ceremony was held at the Ministry of Health in Accra. The donation consists of 5,000 Face Shield, 5,000 Goggles, 8,500 N95 Masks, 8,500 Surgical Isolation Gowns, 4 PCR machines, and 4 Automated RNA Extractors. These PPEs and lab equipment will further strengthen the healthcare sector’s capacity in the fight against COVID-19. This donation is destined to support frontline healthcare workers to decrease the risk of infection while assuring their duties in the service of their fellow Ghanaians.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Mooheon Kong, the Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Ghana Office, Dr. Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Taesoo Kim, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ghana, and Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, Director and Representative of UNOPS.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, KOICA Ghana Director Mr. Mooheon Kong said “the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is a shared duty and The Government of the Republic of Korea will continuously renew our long-lasting commitment as the partner of the Government of Ghana, especially in this trying times”

Dr. Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health said “The MoH is grateful to KOICA for the support and collaboration all these years. These donations will go a long way to help with the rising cases of COVID-19 cases we are experiencing in Ghana.”

Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, Director and Representative stated in her remarks, “UNOPS Ghana is committed to continuing the Strategic partnership with the Government of Ghana, The Republic of Korea through KOICA and will make available its vast procurement capabilities including emergency procurement procedures to all its partners in the COVID response and management of other health challenges”

Mr. Taesoo Kim, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea stated “In an effort to bring the health situation in Ghana under control, I would like to express my appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its excellent leadership throughout this ongoing pandemic. I sincerely believe that the Ghanaian Government will be able to lead the country and curb the spread of the virus from getting out of hands, as the country experiences an increase in cases.“