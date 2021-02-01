Suspected fake Cop nabbed over police enlistment

Listen to article

A suspected fake policeman has been nabbed after duping six people an amount of GHC48,000 under the pretext of getting them enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

Suspect Bayipah Musah, 28, and his accomplice, one Richard Adjei, allegedly, collected the said amount from the six victims after assuring of getting them enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

The six victims, according to the police, were identified as Daniel Botwe, Addae Frimpong, Enoch Adu-Boahene, Paul Boakye, Solomon Adjei and Robert Afrifa.

Musah, according to a police report, persuaded his victims that he was a police officer and he was currently stationed at the National Headquarters Special Operations Unit in Accra.

The six victims then became convinced that indeed Musah was a genuine police man, so they paid the staggering GHC48,000 for him to help them get enlisted into the police.

Musah then took Addae Frimpong, Enoch Adu-Boahen, Solomon Adjei and Robert Afrifa to the National Training School at Tesano in Accra for the enlistment processes.

A police report sighted by the DAILY GUIDE said it was revealed that the four people had presented fake certificates for enlistment so they were apprehended.

After a thorough investigation, the police realised that Musah was behind the whole scandal, so the police mounted a search to arrest him from his hideout.

Musah was subsequently nabbed at Kwahu Praso in the Easter Region, his hideout, and he was handed over to police at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The police later managed to arrest Musah's accomplice, Richard Adjei to face the law. The two suspects would be arraigned soon.

---Daily Guide