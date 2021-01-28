ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.01.2021 Social News

B/R: We remember Jerry Rawlings for rural electrification — Senior Citizens

B/R: We remember Jerry Rawlings for rural electrification — Senior Citizens
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some Senior citizens in the Bono Regional capital say ex-President Jerry John Rawlings will be remembered by the people of the region for the rural electrification project he implemented in the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

“In fact his government championed the cause of rural electrification in our region. Now electricity has been extended to virtually every community in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions. This is a great achievement of the former President and we need to honour him.” Mr George Abeiku, a retired educationist stated.

In a random interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Abeiku described former President Rawlings as a selfless leader, always determined to facilitate equitable distribution of the national cake based on the needs of people.

Others also praised the former President for the level of road infrastructure the region witnessed under his governments.

“Look at the quality of work, which was done on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway. Till now the highway is still in good shape only that successive governments have failed to do minor works on it. But still you could see the principal street of Sunyani is still standard”, Mr Emmanuel Kusi, a-69-year-old farmer stated.

Describing his death as a big blow to the nation, Mr Kusi praised President Akufo-Addo for giving former President Rawlings a befitting burial, saying “Rawlings is a statesman who deserves the best”.

“I liked his charisma and unflinching determination in fighting corruption. His love and care for the needy in society, and love for nation remained unparalleled, though there were some excesses in his zeal”, Maame Ama Adubea, 62-year-old retired teacher indicated.

“Everybody desired to see him. When he comes to Sunyani in those days, we will all stand by the roadside and cheer him up. He has the qualities and charisma to move the crowd. Most of us would remember him for his high sense of patriotism”, Mr James Agyenim, a taxi driver stated.

He stressed former President Rawlings left the then Brong-Ahafo region a bequeathing legacy in the political history of the nation, and underlined the need for the chiefs and people of three regions to build a monument in honour of him.

—GNA

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Rawlings alleged son from Israel appears
28.01.2021 | Social News
A/R: Lotto man shot dead
28.01.2021 | Social News
Police to start random vehicle checks to enforce face mask directive
28.01.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo lied in his tribute to Rawlings — Sekou Nkrumah
28.01.2021 | Social News
Mortuary is not a pleasant place, we don't have sex with dead bodies — Workers deny claims
28.01.2021 | Social News
Your action was terribly unfortunate — Ablakwa to Priest who threatened to call soldiers on drummers at Rawlings' burial ceremony
28.01.2021 | Social News
Police made me stand in the sun for 5hrs for not wearing face mask – 90year-old-man
28.01.2021 | Social News
Working with Rawlings was tumultuous — Joyce Aryee eulogises
28.01.2021 | Social News
Living by Rawlings’ principles better way of honoring him – Kofi Adams
28.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Rawlings alleged son from Israel appears
49 minutes ago

Gov't urged to start random testing for new COVID-19 variant
49 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line