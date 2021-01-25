ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
25.01.2021 Headlines

Hawa Koomson, Ursula Owusu will have trouble during vetting – Franklin Cudjoe
President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, expects more stringent scrutiny of Mavis Hawah Koomson and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the nominees for the Fisheries and Communications and Digitalisation portfolios respectively.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Mr. Cudjoe referenced some controversies, Mrs. Hawah Koomson, in particular, had been involved in.

She notable fired a gun at a voter registration centre in her constituency back in 2020.

“Hawa Koomson must answer for why she was firing guns all over the place and for why she shouldn't be a commando in the bush instead of another minister,” Mr. Cudjoe said.

On Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, he said: “I suspect Ursula will have trouble; a bit of incompetence on her part and some wrong decisions. She is a good asset for the party but for the country I don't know. But she needs to answer a number of serious questions.”

Mr. Cudjoe commended some of the President’s nominees, like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is the Energy Minister-designate.

Though he expects him to manage this portfolio well, he felt the Health Ministry would have been a better sector for him.

“He [Dr. Opoku Prempeh] really understands that sector. I have cause on a number of issues to sit with him when he was a ranking member of the Health Committee [in Parliament] and I saw his prowess. He his versatile.”

Mr. Cudjoe also had praise for Dr. Yaw Adutwum, the Education Minister nominee.

“For once we now have a thinker and a doer at the Education Ministry. I am sure there will be some significant reforms apart from Free SHS,” he said.

The President has forwarded his nominees to Parliament for vetting.

Among the major developments, he cut down his government size by realigning seven ministries; the Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives ministries.

— citinewsroom

