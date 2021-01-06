ModernGhanalogo

06.01.2021 Headlines

Free Zones Board boss Micheal Baafi resigns

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi has resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2017 appointed the then Head of Sales and Marketing at Phoenix Insurance Company Limited, a private limited liability insurance company in Ghana as CEO of GFZA.

Following his election as an MP after defeating the incumbent, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah at the NPP Parliamentary primaries, he officially resigned to enable him to be sworn in among the 275 lawmakers for the eight parliament.

He has since met with Staff and Management of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, and bid farewell to them, to appreciate their contributions towards his successful tenure at the GFZA.

Okyere Baafi has been hailed for transforming GFZA, positioning it on an enviable pedestal attracting more direct foreign investments.

He holds an MBA in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the University of Ghana, and a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree from the University of Cape Coast, and is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK with over 10 years' experience in insurance marketing.

