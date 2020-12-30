ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.12.2020 Crime & Punishment

Driver fined for carelessly causing harm

Driver fined for carelessly causing harm
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday fined a driver, Philip Awuku for careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

Awuku who pleaded guilty to the charges, will pay a fine of GH¢600.00 in default serve six weeks imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Inspector John Baidoo said on November 30, this year, at about 1430 hours, Awuku who was in charge of Toyota Highlander Wagon with registration number GW 3222-12 driving from Sakaman towards Odorkor along the Sakaman-Odorkor Highway in the inner lane.

Prosecution said on reaching a section of the road near Odorkor Tipper, Awuku failed to exercise due care and attention and in the process, climbed onto the Central Reservation and ran into Infinity Station Wagon with registration number GC 2525 driven by one Dr. P. R. Asman who was also moving from Odorkor to Weija.

The prosecution said extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.

Prosecution said Dr Asman who sustained injuries was treated and discharged at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

—GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Prof. Benneh's Murder Case: Court tells Police to act professionally when handling suspects
30.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Businessman allegedly defrauds Accountant over Gold Mining documents
30.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
“Susu” Manager jailed for stealing GHS 46,444
23.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Teenager convicted for theft
23.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Doctor, two others in court for allegedly stealing 18 million
23.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Zebilla: Two gun down in separate robberies
22.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Businessman faces court over stolen vehicle
21.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Court convict welder for stealing a soldier
21.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
CID investigates killing of taxi driver in Accra
18.12.2020 | Crime & Punishment
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mfantseman MP's death: Forensic analysis on exhibits not rea...
2 hours ago

Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lig...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line