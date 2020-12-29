Deal with threats against journalists – Oppong Nkrumah charges security agencies

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has charged security agencies to deal with threats and attacks on journalists in the country.

He said the culprits must be arrested and prosecuted with speed.

This comes after complaints of threats and attacks on some journalists in the country including an investigative journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure and Captain Smart of Angel FM.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “a number of journalists have reported threats and at least one (1) robbery in the aftermath of the 2020 elections… It has been suggested that these threats are associated with their work as journalists. It is of critical importance that our security agencies get to the bottom of these complaints and use all the legitimate means at their disposal to unmask the identities of the culprits – whatever their motives – and arrest and prosecute them with speed.”

The Minister was of the view that such incidents could negatively affect Ghana’s reputation as a protector of the rights and freedoms of journalists.

He therefore said, “Ghana’s enviable reputation as a protector of journalists' rights and freedoms must be preserved” by getting the perpetrators punished.

GJA urges Police to investigate threats

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association ( GJA ) is calling on the Police Service to urgently investigate threats against journalists in the country.

The GJA said it condemns all of such schemes against journalists who are discharging their duties rightfully in accordance with the country's constitution.

“The venom in the latest death notice served on him via email is poisonous enough to snuff life, and for which reason the GJA wishes to sound the alarm bell for all to respond.

The GJA totally condemns such barbaric contemplation, machination, orchestration, plot and scheme, whether individually inspired or collectively conspired, to kill a journalist for discharging a lawful mandate guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” GJA indicated in a statement.

