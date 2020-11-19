ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Jj Rawlings Confirmed Dead...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.11.2020 General News

Rawlings’ Death Must Bring An End To Excessive Politicisation – Bombande

Rawlings’ Death Must Bring An End To Excessive Politicisation – Bombande
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Senior United Nations (UN) Mediation Advisor, Emmanuel Bombande, says the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings must be a rallying point for cohesion amid the excessive politicisation in the Ghana.

He said the life and leadership of the late President portrayed patriotism rather than partisanship; something Ghanaians must learn from.

Speaking to the media after signing the book of condolence opened in honour of the late former President, the former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister said: “Ghana needs to heal, we cannot continue on this path of division. The path of 'it is us versus them' and everything now has sunk to a low point of politics”.

He bemoaned the state of politics in the country.

“Now in Ghana, you cannot pursue a political career if you do not strategically position yourself within a political party, especially the two main ones.”

Touting the values of the late former president, Mr. Bombande entreated Ghanaians, especially politicians to emulate him.

“Rawlings however had a bigger heart. He was the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and yet was open to anyone from the opposite side. It is time to heal, it is time to hold our hands and walk together.

— citinewsroom

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
OneGhana Movement Holds Maiden Lecture Series On November 20
19.11.2020 | News
Fuel Prices To Fall In Second Half Of November — IES Predicts
19.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: Bogoso Market Women Rallies Support For Barbara Oteng-Gyasi To Retain Seat
19.11.2020 | News
UMB Bags Multiple Awards At 2020 GITTA Awards
19.11.2020 | News
Ghana's Top Women Unite At Women-Connect Conference 2020
19.11.2020 | News
MCC, EPA Hold Round Table With Stakeholders On Waste Management
19.11.2020 | News
State Institutions Urged To Enforce 28th February Deadline For Submission Of Annual Financial Statements
19.11.2020 | News
New Chancery Building Commissioned For Ghana Embassy In Belgium
18.11.2020 | News
We'll Focus Legal Education On Professional Skills – Chief Justice
18.11.2020 | News
Coronavirus Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Buys Waakye Via Universal QR Code
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Orders IGP To Provide Police Guard For Martin Ami...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line