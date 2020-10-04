ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
04.10.2020

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Wishes Trump Well

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Wishes Trump Well
President Akufo-Addo has joined hundreds of world leaders to wish the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, well after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo wished Trump speedy recovery in a tweet.

“My wife Rebecca and I send best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and his wife, @MELANIATRUMP after they both contracted COVID-19. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.

President Trump on Friday, October 2, 2020, announced on Twitter that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, @Flotus and I tested positive for COVIS-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together,” he said.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was admitted to a hospital ICU in April following persistent coronavirus symptoms, World Health Organization Director-Genera, Tedros Adhanom among other world leaders have wished the President of the United States well.

