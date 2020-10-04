COVID-19: JHS 2, SHS 2 Students Will Be Safe — GES Assures Ahead Of Reopening Tomorrow

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured that second-year (Form 2) students in Junior High and Senior High Schools will be safe when they return to school on Monday, October 5.

The return of the students is to enable them to complete their respective third term and second semester of the current academic year.

The GES in a press release said Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been distributed to all schools which have also been fumigated and disinfected against COVID-19.

"Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to remind all students, parents, teachers and the general public that Form 2 students in Junior High and Senior High Schools will be returning to school on Monday 5th October 2020. This is to enable them to complete the 3rd term and 2nd semester respectively of the current academic year," the release said.

"Management wishes to assure students, parents, teachers and the general public that all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure their safety while in school.

"All schools have been fumigated and disinfected. In addition, Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) have been distributed to all schools".

Closure of schools

It will be recalled that all universities, SHSs, basic schools, both private and public, were closed down in March following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

However, final-year JHS and SHS students were exempted from the directive and were to remain in school and adhere to prescribed social distancing protocols while preparing for their examinations in May and June 2020, respectively.

On August 30, President Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on measures taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease announced that JHS and SHS in their second year (Form 2) were to resume on October 5, 2020, to complete the 2019/20 academic year.

The President directed that JHSs would operate with a class sizes of 30 while SHSs would operate with a class sizes of 25.

He added that the students would be in school for 10 weeks to study and write their end of term examinations.

President Akufo-Addo further noted that prior to reopening, all schools would be fumigated and disinfected.

He said as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus, all the students would be given reusable face masks like was done for the final year JHS and SHS students who reported to school earlier in the year.

JHS two students will also be given one hot meal a day.

“SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5th October, whilst day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date. Prior to reopening, all Junior and Senior High Schools will be fumigated and disinfected," President Akufo-Addo said.

"Just as was done in the case of final year university, JHS and SHS students, all JHS 2 and SHS 2 students, as well as all teaching and non-teaching staff, will be given reusable face masks. Each school will be provided with Veronica Buckets, gallons of liquid soap, rolls of tissue paper, thermometer guns, and 200 milli-litre containers of sanitizers. JHS 2 students will be given one hot meal a day,”.

Read the entire GES press release below;

PRESS RELEASE

RE-OPENING OF SCHOOLS FOR JHS 2 AND SHS 2 STUDENTS

Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to remind all students, parents, teachers and the general public that Form 2 students in Junior High and Senior High Schools will be returning to school on Monday 5th October 2020. This is to enable them complete the 3rd term and 2nd semester respectively of the current academic year.

Management wishes to assure students, parents, teachers and the general public that all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure their safety while in school.

All schools have been fumigated and disinfected. In addition, Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) have been distributed to all schools.

Management urges school authorities, staff and students to acknowledge that Covid-19 is still with us and should therefore strictly adhere to all the guidelines issued to the schools. Management urges parents/guardians and the general public to continue to support, cooperate and collaborate with the educational authorities to ensure SUCcessful academic work in all the schools.

CASSANDRA TWUM AMPOFO HEAD, PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

---graphic.com