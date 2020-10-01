Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II Heads Bono Regional House Of Chiefs

Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadieyo Agyemang Badu II, has won keenly contested elections to become the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

He polled 6 out of the 11 votes to beat Dwenemanhene, Nana Bofo Bene IV, who had 5 votes.

Drobomanhene; Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II won 7 votes, as against 4, by Japekromanhene, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia II, to take the Vice –Presidency.

Osabarima Okokyeredom Kwadwo Sito I, Bandamanhene; Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II, Berekumanhene and Daasebre Okogyeaman Duodu Ampem II, Nsawkawmanhene, were nominated to join the President and his Vice, to constitute the 5-member Reps of the Bono Region, to serve on the National House of Chiefs.

In a brief interview with Suncity Radio, after the event, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, said the first task of the August body, was to solve all chieftaincy disputes in the region, then move on to tackle developmental agenda on climate change and preservation of water bodies in the area.

The election was supervised by the electoral commission, and the leaders sworn in by a High Court Judge, for a 4-year term.