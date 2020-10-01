ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.10.2020 Regional News

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II Heads Bono Regional House Of Chiefs

By Mike Duodu
Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II Heads Bono Regional House Of Chiefs
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadieyo Agyemang Badu II, has won keenly contested elections to become the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

He polled 6 out of the 11 votes to beat Dwenemanhene, Nana Bofo Bene IV, who had 5 votes.

Drobomanhene; Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II won 7 votes, as against 4, by Japekromanhene, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia II, to take the Vice –Presidency.

Osabarima Okokyeredom Kwadwo Sito I, Bandamanhene; Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II, Berekumanhene and Daasebre Okogyeaman Duodu Ampem II, Nsawkawmanhene, were nominated to join the President and his Vice, to constitute the 5-member Reps of the Bono Region, to serve on the National House of Chiefs.

In a brief interview with Suncity Radio, after the event, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, said the first task of the August body, was to solve all chieftaincy disputes in the region, then move on to tackle developmental agenda on climate change and preservation of water bodies in the area.

The election was supervised by the electoral commission, and the leaders sworn in by a High Court Judge, for a 4-year term.

101202065400-vbrduhgtso-fb img 1601559908931

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
3rd Phase Of Disinfection Exercise: Assemblyman Lauds Govt,  Zoomlion
Caritas Ghana Gives Relief Support To Flood Victims In Northern Region
Western North: President Charges IMCIM Chairman To Create More Community Mining For The Youth.
Omanhene Of Techiman Deserves To Be A Member Of Council Of State—Tuobodom DCE
Ashanti Region: GSA Undertakes Market Sensitisation On Aflatoxins
Addressing Youth Unemployment In Ghana Needs Urgent Action---New World Bank Report
Veep Inspects New Gedan Tuba Astro Turf
Registrar-General Opens Regional Office In Bono
After A Close Shave With Death Asunafo North YEA Director Advises Drivers, Passengers
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Thursday Registration: Voter ID Numbers Duplicated
27 minutes ago

The Sad Death Of UG Student Who Was Stabbed To Death By 'Str...
30 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line