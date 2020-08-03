Professor Boampong Inducted As New UCC VC

University of Cape Coast (UCC) has inducted Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong into office as the new Vice-Chancellor.

The new VC pledges to transform UCC into a World class entrepreneurial university with a global competitive edge.

He said the concept of entrepreneurial university was necessary and more significant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where efforts were being made to focus on new ways of doing things.

Speaking at his investiture ceremony on Saturday, Prof. Boampong underscored the importance of an entrepreneurial University to the economy but said it required a significant increase in research and development.

Prof Boampong, who takes over from Professor Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, becomes the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Chancellor of UCC, Dr Sir Sam Jonah administered the Oath of Office to Professor Nyarko Boampong before an audience comprising academicians, diplomats, government officials, traditional rulers, family members, friends and loved ones.

The ceremony also saw the induction of Jeff Teye Emmanuel Onyame, the 13th Registrar of the UCC, who took over from Kofi Nyan.

“What makes this emerging concept significant and appealing to me, particularly within these uncertain times, is how the COVID-19 pandemic has called to question existing paradigms and it is attempting to redirect our focus to novel ways of doing things”, he said.

The new VC said his vision was to re-position UCC as the global hub of creative thinkers, offering demand-driven programmes, integrated with practical entrepreneurial courses and actively translating the products of its innovative research, for sustainable development.

He pledged to provide exemplary academic leadership and operate an all-inclusive governance system to achieve his vision.

He said he would also focus on increasing students' intake and ensure their success and welfare, emphasise academic distinctiveness as well as to generate additional revenue and maintain fiscal discipline.

---citinewsroom