Breaking News: Gun Shot At Kasoa A Registration Centre; NDC Agent Sustains Injury [Watch Video] Listen to articleThere is chaos at Kasoa A registration centre amid gun shot. An eye witness told media that the gunmen suspected to be land guards stormed the registration center. According to reports, a polling station agent of the opposition NDC, Ebenezer Tetteh, sustains injury after being hit with a concrete block. More soon... Voter RegistrationVoter Registration CentreElectoral Commissioncoronavirus in GhanaCovid-19 safety protocolsSocial distancing
