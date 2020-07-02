ModernGhanalogo

Breaking News: Gun Shot At Kasoa A Registration Centre; NDC Agent Sustains Injury [Watch Video]
There is chaos at Kasoa A registration centre amid gun shot.

An eye witness told media that the gunmen suspected to be land guards stormed the registration center.

According to reports, a polling station agent of the opposition NDC, Ebenezer Tetteh, sustains injury after being hit with a concrete block.

More soon...

