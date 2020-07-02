‘Let’s Dialogue For Peace’ — Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey

Listen to article

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (iDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, has called on the National Peace Council and the Independent Governance Institutions (IGIs) to create a common platform for all political parties to dialogue for peace as the December 7 elections approach.

He made the call during a one-day conference organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs under the theme: “Independent Governance Institutions and the 2020 Elections in Ghana: Some Reflections” to help deepen the relationship between the ministry and the IGIs.

It is also to strengthen and consolidate Ghana's shining democracy under the Fourth Republic, with true separation of powers and independence of governance institutions.

According to the iDEG boss, from the onset of the EC's decision to compile a new voters' register, major political parties have taken strong positions on whether to maintain or discard the register.

“The National Peace Council must now live up to its responsibility and join hands with the Independent Governance Institutions to bring all political parties, especially the ruling New patriotic Party(NPP) and the largest opposition party, to one table and iron out differences that will place the interest of the nation above any other interest,” he stressed.

Mr. Akwetey said by so doing, Ghanaians would most likely enjoy peace before, during and after the 2020 general election even though the stakes are very high.

The Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, in his submission, strongly supported the call by the Executive Director of iDEG, stressing that high level of mistrust could threaten and undermine the general election.

He advised the EC to be circumspect in the exercise of its discretionary powers and to build consensus on issues that affect the fate of political parties. He emphasized the need to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised, adding that the EC must provide backup machines at the polling stations in case of malfunctioning voting devices.

Besides, he warned the media to be very circumspect in their reports in the run-up to the elections and make sure that they churn out very accurate reports and desist from sensationalism.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs who is also the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the government must make sure that new Vigilantism and Other Related Offences Law is effectively enforced during the general election.

He said the EC must effectively collaborate with the police and the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that there is adequate security at the centres to ensure peaceful registration exercise and to clamp down on any individuals or groups who have any plans to disrupt or mar the registration exercise.

He said the ministry was also considering bringing all political parties under one umbrella to dialogue on how there could be peace before, during and after the general election.

---Daily Guide