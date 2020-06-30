Wenchi MCE Pays Working Visit To Senior High Schools

Following deployment of PPEs to schools, the Municipal Chief Executive of Wenchi, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie has paid a working visit to Second Cycle Institutions in the Wenchi Municipality.

The two days visit was to assess the preparedness of the school authorities on arrangements in regards to what has become the "new normal" against the novel Coronavirus. The tour was also to welcome and encourage the students for a comfortable stay and adequate academic preparations ahead of the delayed final year examinations in September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour took the MCE with an entourage to Istiqaama SHS, Koase SHS, Nchiraa SHS, and Wenchi Methodist SHS, where he met and interacted with students, teachers, and staff for effective collaboration and steps to ensure corona free environment in the schools.

In his observation, the Chief Executive was pleased with the level of adherence to measures and protocols being put in place in the schools as directed by the President. He urged the school authorities to continually make their stay safe and secure.

The Chief Executive noted that the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy undoubtedly proved the determination, competence, capacity, and demonstrated the political will of the NPP Nana Addo led the government to ensure that no child was left out of school. He charged the students, as the first batch of the Free SHS policy, to pass their exams to justify and vindicate the position of government in making education accessible and affordable for all.

He announced a number of government intervention packages including infrastructural developments, teaching and learning materials, Teachers' motivation policies, Parents' relief policies, student excellence, currently in place to make Ghana's educational system robust and efficient.

The MCE used the occasion to educate on the health dynamics of the disease as in the recorded cases, active cases, recoveries, and rate of deaths. He said Ghana was doing well in managing and containing the disease. He advised the students, teachers, and staff to adjust themselves to the new normal, regardless of the inconveniences, assuring that the government would do all it could to protect them.

The Municipal Director for Education Madam Effua Amoah directed the heads of schools and teachers to begin lessons immediately. She also charged students to study hard for academic excellence in the upcoming final exams.

Heads of all the Senior High Schools confirmed receipt of PPEs and logistics from the government to effectively run the schools. They promised to do their best.