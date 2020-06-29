Ghanaians React After Akufo Addo Directed The Auditor General To Go On Leave For 123 Days

President Akufo-Addo has asked the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo to take his aggregated leave, an announcement from the administration has said.

Executive of Communications at the Jubilee House in the announcement said Mr. Domelevo is relied upon to start the leave on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

In a statement signed by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, it was noted that the President’s decision to ask Mr.Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which applies to workers including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.

“According to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer,” the statement said.

See the full statement below;

The president's directive has sparked debate among the people of Ghana all over social media with some people siding with the government that public officials taking leave a mandatory so he needs to go while others believe that the Auditor General was preparing to audit how the government spent the COVID-19 Fund.

Some are also asking why the need for the forced leave when the worker is patriotic enough to continue doing his duty to mother Ghana?

