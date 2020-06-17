Artisans Association Of Ghana Partners United Nation Global Compact

Listen to article

The Artisans Association of Ghana has become a partnering member of the United Nations global compact with over 9,500 businesses and non-business participants in 135 countries across the world.

The Association is a social enterprise that enables sustainable livelihoods for men, women and youth in the informal sector, skill training and upgrading in the artisan industry.

The association which can boast of over 10,000 members has a linked collaboration with NVTI, COVET and other training providers with trade skills such Masonry, Electricals, plumbing, steel bending, welding, tiling, landscaping, etc.

The association also has specialized skills programmes for supervisors and engineers with direct and measureable impact in increasing on site productivity levels, reducing waste on site, improving safety standards and coordination at work.

It has many successful projects with the Global communities, Gratis Foundation, African Career Centre, Txt Ghana, NVTI, Cotvet, BUSAC FUND, Skill development Fund and WUSC etc.

The President of the Artisans Association of Ghana, Mr. Gideon Bidor expressed his sincere gratitude and pledged to the united nation global compact to help keep the sustainable development goals at every aspect of activities of the association.

He acknowledged that the partnership has come in at the time the world is experiencing Covid-19 pandemic and the need for business to strive on strategies and policies to better the lives its members and the world in general.

“We are grateful to be a partnering member of this worthy course and just like we always deliver on every important mandate, keeping the ten principles of the UN Global Compact (Human Rights, Labor, Environment and anti-corruption) will be added to our hallmark and observe by every member of the association.

We are grateful to all project partners and welcome every partner who wants to work with our association, the construction industry has become core and important to every nation’s economy”, he added.

The United Nations global compact was launched in the year 2000 to support the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices.

It focuses on the ten principles of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

Under the Global Compact, collaborative space is set to generate and implement advanced corporate sustainability practices and also working closely with UN agencies, labour groups and society to lead the era of sustainability with relevant experts and stakeholders.

The artisans associations are very grateful to be part of the community of business to implement the new era of action and impact.