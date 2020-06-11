Team Of Hope (toh) Donates To Health Facilities And The Disabled Society In Builsa South And North Districts.

The Team of Hope, a renowned Health NGO based in the Sandema, has donated varied Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the two major health centers and the Disabled Society in the Builsa South and North Districts of the Upper East Region to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Buluk Land.

The items donated include 100 pieces of hand gloves, 10 gallons of 5litre spirits, 10 gallons of 5litres parozone, 10 boxes of giardia soap, 2 infrared (gun) thermometers, 10 pieces of veronica buckets and 10 pieces of water receiving bowls.

The rest of the items include 400 pieces of reusable face masks, 4 large rolls of tissue paper, 10 gallons of 5liter liquid soap, 240 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and 20 pieces of surgical scrubs.

Donating the items last Sunday, 6th June 2020 on behalf of the Board Chairman, the Executive Director, the entire Board and membership of the team, Mr. Anthony Akum-Nyemi acknowledged that “as mostly health workers themselves they understand that, these are indeed hard times in the lives of the health facilities and health workers in the country during the pandemic and therefore hopes that, the items will help put the beneficiaries in a better position to handle COVID-19 cases when they come up”

The Team of Hope believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought much stress to the various health facilities and frontline workers worldwide.

Following the outbreak “there has a rallying call from all health delivery facilities around the world for people to come to their aid as they are overwhelmed with the surging number of Covid-19 cases and death each day.” Mr. Akum-Nyemi has added.

It was therefore in lieu of the above that the Team of Hope has decided to donate its widow’s mite to the two major health facilities and the disabled society in both districts to help contain the pandemic.

Receiving the items on behalf of the two health facilities in the districts, Dr. Bernard Agilinko, Ag. Medical Superintendent at the Sandema Hospital and Mr. Alfred Adgei Gyasi, Physician Assistant at Fumbisi Health Centre expressed their profound gratitude to the Team of Hope and indicated that the items donated by the Team of Hope thus far constituted the biggest donations they have ever received. The two medical professionals could not hide their joy over the receipt of the items. They have therefore called on other organizations and benevolent individuals to emulate the good gesture of ToH and come to their aid in these difficult times.

The disabled society on their part, could not hide their joy. Their leaders were also full of praises to the Team of Hope for the good gestures done them. According to them, disabled society in Buluk land have been hearing on the radio about people donating various PPEs and other medical items to organizations and individuals, nonetheless, none has thought of them excerpt ToH; consequently, they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to ToH and pray for God’s blessing upon them.

Regardless of the ToH successes over the years, the organization is still facing some difficulties, chief among them is funding. The Team of Hope is, therefore, calling on all corporate organizations, other NGOs, benevolent individuals, and government agencies to either partner with them or assist them in any way possible to enable to the team to continue to improve on the health of people and thereby giving them hope through it health activities.

ToH took the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of its hardworking executive council members, local coordinators, and individuals for their enormous contributions, both in cash and in-kind towards the activities of the organization.

The Team of Hope (ToH), founded in October 2016, is a non-profit organization incorporated in Ghana to among others, mobilize collective action towards responding to the health needs of people in impoverished parts of northern Ghana. Since its inception, the organization has provided varied free health services including free medical screening and operations to over 500 patients in the northern part of Ghana.

By Analimbey, A. Chris

