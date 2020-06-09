ModernGhanalogo

09.06.2020 Social News

Floods Hit Accra Again

Torrential rains fall on Monday night, June 8 have left parts of Accra flooded once again.

Areas including Race Course, Odawna, Ofankor, and Awoshie, have been flooded due to the early morning downpours.

The development is affecting traffic flows in those areas. No fatality recorded yet.

---Daily Guide

